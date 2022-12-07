Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

