Claar Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.8% in the second quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 21,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 298.5% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 428,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $346.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,346. The stock has a market cap of $333.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

