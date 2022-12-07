Claar Advisors LLC Sells 118,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Claar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up 1.0% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.