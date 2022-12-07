Clear Sky Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 37,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 191,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

