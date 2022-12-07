Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

