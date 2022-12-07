Clover Finance Price Tops $0.0634 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $219,450.49 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

