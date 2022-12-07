Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Clovis Oncology Stock Performance
CLVS stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
