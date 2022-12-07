Coastwise Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 1,176,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,949,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

