Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,891 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.42 during trading on Wednesday. 21,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.159 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

