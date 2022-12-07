Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Critical Contrast

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 4 1 0 2.20 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.96%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.38 -$14.89 million ($1.04) -2.55 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -16.91% -34.07% -16.55% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

