Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,185.02 or 0.07041910 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $760.30 million and $4.70 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $942.39 or 0.05601455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.01 or 0.29927505 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

