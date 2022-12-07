Collaborative Holdings Management LP Invests $4.57 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 5.5% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

CRWD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.16. 143,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

