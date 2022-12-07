Collaborative Holdings Management LP Invests $6.58 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 8.0% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.07% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE YMM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 546,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

