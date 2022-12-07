Collaborative Holdings Management LP Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. XPeng accounts for 0.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,366,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,660,164. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

