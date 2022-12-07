Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $98.88 and a 12-month high of $175.19.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.