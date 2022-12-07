Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys Shares of 9,313 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 382,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,143. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $108.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

