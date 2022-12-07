Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.09. 227,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,417. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

