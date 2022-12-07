Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,706. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

Featured Stories

