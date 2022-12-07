Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 947,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 110,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.30. 96,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,718. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

