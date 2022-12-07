Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

