Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $740,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWRE. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6,799.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 510,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503,566 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,262,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,500. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

