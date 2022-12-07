Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $145.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 4,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

