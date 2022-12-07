Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,531,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,463,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,250,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,400,000 after buying an additional 599,649 shares during the period.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 639,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,865. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
