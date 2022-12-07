Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 172,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

