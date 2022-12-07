Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,427.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. 392,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

