Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,084. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

