Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,956. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

