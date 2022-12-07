Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,157 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,300,966. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

