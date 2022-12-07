Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 262,139 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

