Comparing Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.57 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -6.15 Bumble $765.66 million 3.95 $317.78 million $0.16 145.76

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.1% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vimeo and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 364.58%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% Bumble 2.29% 0.67% 0.44%

Summary

Bumble beats Vimeo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

