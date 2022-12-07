Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 3,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 169,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. Insiders own 29.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

