Concentric Capital Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.99. 16,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,980. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.29.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

