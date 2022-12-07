Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $165.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

