Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $670,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.61.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.68. 20,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.56.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

