Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $619,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. 15,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

