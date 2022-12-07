Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.7% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. 47,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,006. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

