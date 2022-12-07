Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. PPG Industries comprises about 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,811. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

