Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

SU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 487,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

