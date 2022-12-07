Concentric Capital Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

