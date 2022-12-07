Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 11,600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after buying an additional 336,397 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 18,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

