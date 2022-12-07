Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 354,800 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354,800 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,987. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $451.46 million, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

