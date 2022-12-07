Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,420. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

