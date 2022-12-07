Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 138,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,232. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

