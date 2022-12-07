Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $210.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

