Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Range Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Range Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

RRC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

