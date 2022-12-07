Conifer Management L.L.C. Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street makes up approximately 3.8% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned 4.78% of Rimini Street worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407,390 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 4,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,046. The company has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. The company had revenue of $101.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

