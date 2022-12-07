CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of CNMD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.06. 10,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,294. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

