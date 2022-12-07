Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 375,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,699. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.