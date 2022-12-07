Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Conn’s Stock Performance
CONN stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 375,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,699. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
