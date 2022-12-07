Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,983.45

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,983.45 and traded as high as C$2,145.04. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,109.02, with a volume of 30,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSU. National Bankshares raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,375.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.28 billion and a PE ratio of 68.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,975.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,984.93.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.363 dividend. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.12%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, with a total value of C$73,478.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

