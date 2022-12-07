Contour Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825,220 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 4.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of News worth $52,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in News by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 102,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,599. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

